Born of Osiris Guitarist Lee McKinney Shares “A Neverending Explosion,” Details New Solo Album

Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney has announced a new instrumental solo effort, Infinite Mind, due March 29 via Sumerian Records. In advance of the album’s release, McKinney has shared the “heaviest” track on the record, “A Neverending Explosion.” You can check it out above.

Said McKinney: " 'A Neverending Explosion' is a song that I feel really showcases a lot of what Infinite Mind is. This track has the ‘heaviest' metal style vibe by far, but it also showcases the soft and emotional feelings that really make this record personal and special to me.

"There’s also a ton of clean guitar and saxophone on the record. There are heavy and aggressive moments as well. This specific track gives you a lot the elements of Infinite Mind wrapped into a 3 minute and 45 second package."

You can pre-order Infinite Mind here.