Learn the Solo in Born of Osiris' "Silence the Echo"

If you recently gave Born of Osiris' hard-hitting new single, "Silence the Echo," a listen and thought "Man, I sure wish I knew how to play that insane solo..." you're in luck!

Today, we've teamed up with the band's guitarist, Lee McKinney, to premiere an in-depth tutorial video that instructs viewers how to play that very solo. You can check it out above.

"This was the first 8-string song I ever wrote for Born of Osiris," McKinney told Guitar World. "Funny enough, one thing I had in the front of my mind was to not abuse the low E—no open string chugging breakdowns. I wanted to use the entire range of the guitar, which I did from the intro to the guitar solo. I also didn't want to ignore the fact that a guitar tuned that low is inherently going to sound mean, so I enjoyed making really dark vibes. In the end, I feel it gave our listeners a new side or vibe that they might not have heard from Born of Osiris before.

"The intro turned out to be the hardest part of this song. Making sure you get full bodied, picked notes in while also keeping it tight and staccato actually proved to be a challenge. Live, I have a patch specifically for the intro of this song with an extremely tight gate on it. That helped a lot. Overall it's an extremely fun song to play and the response live has been overwhelming."

