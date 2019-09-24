Jason Richardson talks guitar, inspiration and gear in the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s Striking a Chord podcast

Ernie Ball has released the second episode of its new podcast series Striking a Chord featuring an interview with fleet-fingered multi-instrumentalist and composer, Jason Richardson.

Known for his near-supersonic and highly technical playing style in All That Remains, Chelsea Grin and Born of Osiris, Richardson discusses the first time he picked up guitar, musical inspirations, his recent signature guitar collaboration with Ernie Ball Music Man, and much more.

The episode is hosted by Ernie Ball brand ambassador Evan Ball. You can check it out on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other platforms.

Striking a Chord's inaugural episode featured Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, and upcoming episodes will include Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal, Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Gretchen Menn.

For more information, visit Striking a Chord.