Brad Paisley Makes Good on His Word, Jams with Fan — Video

Back in January, a young guitarist named Blaze posted a video for his original song, "Brad Paisley," which features the tag line, "I wanna jam with Brad Paisley.”

The song, the video for which you can see below (bottom), details all the things Blaze would do to make that dream come true, including mowing Paisley’s lawn. It shows him in a number of humorous situations with someone who’s had Paisley’s oversized face comically inserted over his own.

The track’s outro features Blaze in an impressive trade-off guitar solo, partly as himself, and partly as “Paisley,” in which he emulates Brad’s style in places and plays a paisley Fender Tele.

Anyway, long story short, Paisley saw the video the next day (January 21) and immediately agreed to jam with Blaze, who is 21. "Speechless," wrote Paisley via Twitter. "Obviously, a lot of work went into this. & yessir, I will jam with you. My local Guitar Center or yours?"

Well, it took a while, but the jam session happened March 5 at Paisley's Colorado Springs World Arena show. Paisley even paid for the Las Vegas-based guitarist, who's full name seems to be Blaze Baum (We're skeptical about the Blaze part), to fly out. He even provided his family with tickets. You can watch two versions of their Colorado jam below.

According to Blaze's website, he got his first guitar at age 5, the same year he saw his first Kiss concert. He's been playing professionally since 12 and gigs with his band around Vegas. Enjoy!

NOTE: In order below, we have a 17-second version of their "Rocky Mountain Way" jam (very clever song choice, by the way), followed by an uglier-looking seven-minute version, followed by Blaze's original "Brad Paisley" video, which is worth checking out for the outro guitar solos alone!