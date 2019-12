In this new Guitar World video, Brendon Small shreds his way through Skwisgaar's half of the "The Duel" from Metalocalpyse.

You can check out the complete version of the guitar duel between Skwisgaar and Toki (from Toki's Dethklok audition) below (bottom video).

Watch it and get pumped!

For more Guitar World videos, subscribe to our lovely and talented YouTube channel!