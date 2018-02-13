Brian Setzer Announces 'Rockabilly Riot!' American Tour

Rockabilly great Brian Setzer has announced a summer American tour. The trek—dubbed the Rockabilly Riot! tour—will take Setzer across the country in June.

Throughout the tour, Setzer will play solo material and Stray Cats classics. Though the Stray Cats are set to reunite for their first North American performance in a decade this April, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom (the other two Stray Cats) will not be joining Setzer on this tour.

The trek is set to begin June 1 with a show at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California, and will hit Sacramento, Napa, Austin, Tulsa, Atlanta, Charleston and Atlantic City, among other markets, before wrapping up June 24 in Lowell, Massachusetts. You can check out the full itinerary below.

For the tour, Setzer will be joined by Noah Levy on drums, Kevin McKendree on piano/guitar and Mark Winchester on bass.

"When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester," Setzer said in a press release. "He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."

For tickets and more info, stop by briansetzer.com.

Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot! Tour Dates

Fri 6/1: Santa Ynez, CA—Chumash Casino

Sat 6/2: Pala, CA—Pala Casino/Starlight Theater

Sun 6/3: Sacramento, CA—Crest Theatre

Wed 6/6: Napa, CA—The Uptown Theatre

Fri 6/8: West Wendover, NV—Peppermill Concert Hall

Sat 6/9: Grand Junction, CO—Las Colonias Amphitheater

Tue 6/12: Austin, TX—Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Thu 6/14: Tulsa, OK—Paradise Cove Margaritaville

Fri 6/15: Robinsonville, MS—Gold Strike Casino/Millennium Theatre

Sat 6/16: Peachtree City, GA—Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Mon 6/18: Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

Tue 6/19: Virginia Beach, VA—Sandler Center For the Performing Arts

Wed 6/20: Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater

Fri 6/22: Atlantic City, NJ—Tropicana Showroom

Sun 6/24: Lowell, MA—Lowell Summer Music Series Outdoors