Brian Setzer Premieres Live "Drive Like Lightning (Crash Like Thunder)" from New Blu-Ray/CD

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new live version of "Drive Like Lightning (Crash Like Thunder)" from Brian Setzer's upcoming Blu-ray/CD, Rockabilly Riot: Osaka Rocka! Live in Japan.

The album and Blu-ray, which was shot this past February 18 at Namba Hatch in Osaka, will be released November 4 via Surfdog Records.

The concert features songs from Setzer's 2014 album, Rockabilly Riot! All Original, a rockabilly showcase that highlights Setzer's trademark Gretsch-fueled twang and fretboard fire. The new release also includes hits by Stray Cats and the Brian Setzer Orchestra (such as "Drive Like Lightning")—plus several solo Setzer tunes.

“This is the first time we’ve recorded the Rockabilly Riot on film,” Setzer says. “And also, just like in America, the cities differ in Japan. The Osaka fans are noted for generally being a very loyal and energetic audience. As you'll see from the show, the Osaka fans are die-hard and know every single song and applaud after guitar solos, and even sing along to songs that I typically don’t see in other cities.”

The album and video feature Setzer on guitar and vocals, Noah Levy on drums, Kevin McKendree on piano and guitar and Mark Winchester on bass.

“When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary, there is a picture of Mark Winchester,” Setzer says. “He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas I, as a guitar player, push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you’re talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it’s a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other.”

"Drive Like Lightning (Crash Like Thunder)" originally appeared on the Brian Setzer Orchestra's 2000 album, Vavoom!

You can check out the complete Rockabilly Riot: Osaka Rocka! Live in Japan track listing below. To preorder the Blu-ray/CD, head here.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra will visit 32 cities starting November 12. To check out their “Christmas Rocks! Tour” dates, visit briansetzer.com.



ROCKABILLY RIOT: OSAKA ROCKA! - LIVE IN JAPAN TRACK LIST:

Blu-ray Track List:

1. IGNITION

2. RUMBLE IN BRIGHTON

3. VINYL RECORDS

4. STRAY CAT STRUT

5. NOTHING IS A SURE THING

6. STILETTO COOL

7. CRY BABY

8. '49 MERCURY BLUES

9. WHAT’S HER NAME

10. DRIVE LIKE LIGHTNING (CRASH LIKE THUNDER)

11. SLOW DOWN / FOLSOM PRISON BLUES

12. GENE & EDDIE

13. BLUE MOON OF KENTUCKY

14. RUNAWAY BOYS

15. 8-TRACK

16. FISHNET STOCKINGS

17. LET’S SHAKE

18. SLEEPWALK

19. ROCK THIS TOWN

20. SEVEN NIGHTS TO ROCKCD Track List:

1. IGNITION

2. VINYL RECORDS

3. STRAY CAT STRUT

4. NOTHING IS A SURE THING

5. STILETTO COOL

6. CRY BABY

7. WHAT’S HER NAME

8. SLOW DOWN / FOLSOM PRISON BLUES

9. GENE & EDDIE

10. BLUE MOON OF KENTUCKY

11. RUNAWAY BOYS

12. FISHNET STOCKINGS

13. LET’S SHAKE

14. SLEEPWALK

15. ROCK THIS TOWN

16. SEVEN NIGHTS TO ROCK