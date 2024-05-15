Brian Setzer is a Gretsch-toting guitar god who breathed new life into rockabilly with fresh picking approaches and Bigsby swagger

Brian Setzer mixes jazz, swing and rock 'n' roll for a sound that's all his own. This lesson unpacks his soloing style so you crazy cats won't stray on the fingerboard

Brian Setzer plays a Gretsch Chet Atkins onstage in Chicago, 1983
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Brian Setzer revitalised the rockabilly scene with his band The Stray Cats in the early 1980s, during the time he was living in the UK. After the initial success of the band and his various solo projects, Setzer had a fantastic second wind with his Brian Setzer Orchestra which adds jazz and swing influences to the rockabilly core.

A jazz enthusiast from an early age, Setzer blends Charlie Christian-tinged inflections into his lines and shows a sophisticated way of navigating the chord changes. This approach is not that surprising for a rockabilly player, but the more complex music that his band plays really brings this aspect of Brian’s playing to the fore.

Andy G Jones
Andy G Jones

A professional guitarist for many years, Andy G Jones has played with Van Morrison, James Ingram, Lamont Dozier, Queen (Brian May and Roger Taylor), Robben Ford, Billy Cobham, John Illsley (Dire Straits), KT Tunstall, Albert Lee (featured on Andy's upcoming CD), Mike Finnigan, Dave Landreth and Ryan Voth from The Bros. Landreth, Malford Milligan, The BBC Radio Big Band, Patti Austin, Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Lalo Schifrin (Hollywood film composer Bullitt, Mission Impossible), Hank Marvin, James Dean Bradfield (the Manic Street Preachers), Grady Tate, Agnetha from ABBA, Cliff Richard, Dudley Moore, Nathan James (Inglorious), Joey Tempest (Europe) and Kelsey Grammar.