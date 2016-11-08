This Brutal Breakdown’s Tempo Is Measured in Beats Per Week

Guitarist Rob Scallon has showed off his impressive guitar skills in several videos we’ve shared here over the months.

For his latest clip, Rob collaborated with YouTube poster Dave from boyinaband to create what they call “the most brutal breakdown you’ve ever heard in your life.”

The video finds them slowing down the breakdown’s tempo until it’s no longer measured in beats per minute but rather beats per week.

As for Dave’s rather strange shouts leading into the breakdown, “Saying ‘get rowdy’ and ‘get pissed’ before a breakdown is an Oceano reference,” Rob explains. “They were probably the most prominent band doing this type of thing when I was in high school, and I loved how straightforward this approach was.”

As it happens, the breakdown is so slow and long it will require its own YouTube channel. Rob notes in the video, “This breakdown will continue for the next month on my uncle's nephew’s 2nd YouTube Channel,” a.k.a. RobScallon2.

You can find more of Rob’s videos here and Dave’s here.