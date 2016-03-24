Buddy Guy Shares Muddy Waters' Last Words to Him

Today, Guitar World and Ernie Ball present an exclusive—and touching—video featuring blues legend Buddy Guy, who happens to share the cover of our all-new May 2016 issue with Zakk Wylde.

The clip is from the premiere episode of Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone, a new AT&T original documentary series.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Buddy shares Muddy Waters' last words to him—“Keep the blues alive.” He also describes the moment he found out Waters, his good friend, had passed away.

You can see the entire episode 8 p.m. ET/PT March 25 on Audience Music (Directv channel 239 or U-Verse channel 1114)—or watch it on-demand.