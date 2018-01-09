Car Seat Headrest Announce New Album, Share "Nervous Young Inhumans" Video

(Image credit: Dos Rios Films)

Car Seat Headrest have announced a new album, Twin Fantasy. A re-imagined and re-recorded version of frontman Will Toledo's self-released 2011 album of the same name, it's set for a February 16 release via Matador.

With the album's announcement came the release of the music video for the album's first single, "Nervous Young Inhumans." You can watch the video, which was directed by Toledo himself, below.

“It was never a finished work,” Toledo said of the album in a press release, “and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.”

Twin Fantasy is the followup to 2016's much-lauded Teens of Denial. Matador has provided a rather entertaining flowchart from which you can preorder the album in various formats.

The band also announced a number of tour dates, which will take place with a seven-piece band. You can check out the dates (a larger U.S. tour will be announced soon) below.

Car Seat Headrest: 2018 Tour Dates