Carlos Santana Performs National Anthem at Game 2 of NBA Finals — Video

Carlos Santana performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” last night prior to Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

The longtime San Francisco Bay Area resident performed the national anthem on his signature PRS model guitar and was accompanied by wife and fellow bandmate, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums.

As you can see in the video below, Carlos played a pretty much note-for-note version of the anthem, unlike his fellow Sixties legend Jimi Hendrix, who delivered the first and most famous rocked-out version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock in 1969, the festival at which Santana’s group had its breakthrough performance.