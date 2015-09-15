Caspian Premiere "Sad Heart of Mine" Lesson Video — Exclusive

In this new Guitar World video, Caspian guitarist Erin-Burke Moran shows how he plays "Sad Heart of Mine," a track from Caspian's new album, Dust and Disquiet.

The album will be released September 25 via Triple Crown Records (U.S.) / Hobbledehoy (Australia) / Big Scary Monsters (Europe).

You can get your copy of Dust and Disquiet—or buy an online guitar lesson from Erin—at caspianmerch.com.

For more about Caspian, visit caspianmusic.net.

