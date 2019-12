The Altered Five Blues Band have premiered the music video for their song, "Charmed & Dangerous."

The song—the title track from the band's new album (which was released last week on Blind Pig Records)—is a menacing, swampy blues that feels loose but still demonstrates the band's tangible chemistry. You can watch the video for it below.

You can buy Charmed & Dangerous here. For more on the Altered Five Blues Band, stop by their website.