Chris Mike Premieres Solo Guitar Arrangement of "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Guitarist Chris Mike—whose impressive videos turn up on GuitarWorld.com from time to time—has just posted a new one that's wracking up the YouTube views pretty quickly.

It's a solo-guitar performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Fittingly enough, Mike is playing Brian May's signature guitar, the Red Special, in the clip.

It turns out "Bohemian Rhapsody" is the perfect vehicle for Mike's "Jeff Beck meets Steve Vai" playing style, and his creative use of a Cry Baby pedal doesn't hurt at all.

The single is available now as a free download at Mike's website. His new instrumental album is expected to be released later this year through Candyrat Records. Enjoy!