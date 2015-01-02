Chris Mike's Shred Guitar Cover of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" — Video

Guitarist Chris Mike—who wrote and recorded "For Jason," a tribute to Jason Becker, last spring—is back.

This time, the Candyrat Records artist has recorded—and created a music video for—his instrumental, shred-tastic cover of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven."

You can check it out below. As always, please let us know what you think of it in the comments below or on Facebook.

Note that Mike, who also arranged this rendition of Mars' chart-topping 2012 song, plays Chapman Guitars.

The song is available now on iTunes and Amazon. For more about Mike, visit candyrat.com and follow him on Facebook.

And if you need more Chris Mike goodness, watch that "For Jason" video we mentioned above. After all, it even earned Becker's approval.