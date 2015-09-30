Chris Mike Premieres New Cover of "Dead Inside" by Muse — Video

Guitarist Chris Mike—who wrote and recorded "For Jason," a tribute to Jason Becker, last year—is back.

This time, the Candyrat Records artist has recorded—and created a music video for—his instrumental cover of Muse's "Dead Inside," a song from their latest album, Drones.

You can check it out below. As always, let us know what you think of it in the comments below or on Facebook.

Note that Mike plays Chapman guitars and Gravity picks.

The song is available now on iTunes and Amazon. For more about Mike, visit candyrat.com and follow him on Facebook.

