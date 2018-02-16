Chris Stapleton Premieres "I Was Wrong" Live from 'Austin City Limits'

Chris Stapleton performs on 'Austin City Limits.' (Image credit: Scott Newton)

This Saturday, February 17, Austin City Limits will close out Season 43 with a scorcher: appearances by country superstar Chris Stapleton and red-dirt country-rockers Turnpike Troubadours, one of the most revered acts in roots music. Below, you can enjoy an exclusive performance of the bluesy "I Was Wrong" from Stapleton's ACL set—plus a bonus performance of "The Housefire" by Turnpike Troubadours. If you like what you see, be sure to tune in 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET Saturday on PBS.

After years of writing hits for some of Nashville's biggest acts, singer-songwriter-guitarist Stapleton took the country world by storm in 2015 with his double Grammy-winning debut, Traveller. Road-tested country rockers Turnpike Troubadours topped the red-dirt touring circuit this past decade, earning legions of fans the old-fashioned way, through word-of-mouth for their rousing live shows anchored by frontman Evan Felker's singular songwriting.

FYI, Stapleton's winding, tasteful guitar solo—played on an attractive Fender Jazzmaster—kicks off at 1:41 (in the top video) and reappears around 3:29. Enjoy!

For more about Stapleton, visit chrisstapleton.com. For more about Turnpike Troubadours, visit turnpiketroubadours.com.