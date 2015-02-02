The Church Premiere "Vanishing Man” Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Vanishing Man,” a new track and music video by Australia's the Church.

The ominous track is from the band's latest album, Further/Deeper, which will be released Tuesday, February 3.

Further/Deeper is full of breathtaking new vistas and intense emotions, of sinister black caskets and gorgeous caverns of light, a work born of struggle and expression. And speaking of expression, lead singer/bassist Steve Kilbey painted all of the images in the video himself.

Alongside Kilbey, Peter Koppes and drummer Tim "timEbandit" Powles, new guitarist Ian Haug (Powderfinger) has helped the band uncover a new textural dimension and has acted, according to Kilbey, as a “blood transfusion that has brought us back to life.”

Twenty-six songs were born over eight days in Sydney in 2013. Guitarist Koppes, recalibrating his personal canvas in the absence of his long-time foil, guitarist Marty Willson-Piper (who recently left the band), drew inspiration from the band's remixed chemistry.

"This new incarnation of the band with Ian has brought a joyous energy to the music we've written together," Koppes says. "The rhythm swings more than usual yet the moods still range from melancholy pop to our modern version of heavy psychedelic rock, as in ‘Laurel Canyon,' to the epic gothic-progressive dance track, ‘Globe Spinning’."

The Church will return to North America in early 2015 to tour in support of Further/Deeper. The trek will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, February 21 and run straight into SXSW. You can check out all the dates below the video.

For more about the Church and their 2015 tour, visit thechurchband.net.

The Church: 2015 North American Tour

2/21/2015 Vancouver, BC Rio Theater

2/22/2015 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

2/23/2015 Seattle, WA Triple Door

2/24/2015 Seattle, WA Triple Door

2/26/2015 San Francisco, CA The Chapel (Noise Pop Festival)

2/27/2015 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

2/28/2015 San Diego, CA The Casbah

3/2/2015 Aspen, CO Belly Up Tavern

3/3/2015 Denver, CO Gothic Theater

3/5/2015 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center

3/6/2015 Chicago, IL Double Door

3/7/2015 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop

3/8/2015 Cincinnati, OH The Woodward

3/9/2015 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

3/10/2015 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live

3/12/2015 Boston, MA The Sinclair

3/13/2015 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

3/14/2015 Brooklyn, NY Rough Trade

3/15/2015 Raleigh, NC Cat's Cradle

3/17/2015 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

3/18-21/2015 Austin, TX SXSW