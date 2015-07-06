Classical Cellist Tina Guo Covers Slayer's "Raining Blood" — Video

Classical cellist Tina Guo will release a new album, Cello Metal, August 4.

The album is noteworthy because it features covers of five heavy metal classics—each featuring a renowned guitarist.

These include Black Sabbath's “Iron Maiden” featuring John 5, Metallica's “Sanitarium” featuring Al Di Meola, Iron Maiden's “The Trooper” featuring Nita Strauss, Slayer's “Raining Blood” featuring Wes Borland and Pantera's “Cowboys from Hell” featuring John Huldt. You can check out “Raining Blood” below.

The album also features five original compositions, including “Child of Genesis,” “The God Particle,” “Eternal Night,” “Forbidden City” and “Queen Bee,” which can be heard (and seen) in the bottom video below.

iTunes Pre-orders will start July 7 and will include an early download of “Iron Man.” You also can preorder the album here.

For more information, visit tinaguo.com.