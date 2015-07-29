Clutch Premiere "X-Ray Visions" Music Video

Clutch have premiered the official music video for their new single, "X-Ray Visions."

The track is taken from the band's new album, Psychic Warfare, which is set for an October 2 release via the band's own Weathermaker Music label.

The title of Psychic Warfare was taken from the lyrics of "X-Ray Visions," according to singer Neil Fallon.

“It’s a tale about an unnamed protagonist who is forced to seek refuge in a flop house motel," Fallon said.

"He is hiding from several nefarious psychic forces, the worst of which is his own sleep deprived paranoia.”

You can check it out below, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook!