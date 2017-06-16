Coldplay Release New Song "All I Can Think About is You"

Coldplay has just released a brand new song, “All I Can Think About Is You,” from their upcoming Kaleidoscope EP. The song, which builds from a rolling bassline to a hypnotic climax, is available now on all download and streaming sites. It is accompanied by a stunning animated lyric video, directed by I Saw John First.

The band has also confirmed the final tracklisting for the Kaleidoscope EP, which will be available to download and stream on July 14, and released on CD and vinyl on August 4.

1. All I Can Think About Is You

2. Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay & Big Sean

3. A L I E N S

4. Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix) - Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

5. Hypnotised

The EP was produced by Rik Simpson with Daniel Green and Bill Rahko and features a new live version of Coldplay’s hit collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This,” recorded in Tokyo in April. It also includes “Miracles (Someone Special),” a collaboration with Detroit rapper Big Sean. Another new song, “A L I E N S,” was written with Brian Eno, and co-produced by Eno and Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons, Kings Of Leon).Watch the video here:

The Kaleidoscope EP is available to pre-order now via Coldplay.com and download stores (with anyone pre-ordering digitally receiving “All I Can Think About Is You” now). The EP is the sister release to the band’s acclaimed A Head Full Of Dreams album, which has sold more than 5 million copies around the world since its December 2015 release.

Brian Eno and Peter Chivers have also created a new app to accompany the song “Hypnotised” from the EP. The app allows fans to play along with the track, which was released in February, at shows or at home. It can be downloaded for free via coldplay.com/apps.