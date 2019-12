Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the “Suicide;Stigma” playthrough video featuring guitarist Aaron Saunders.

Check it out below and tell us what you think!

The Color Morale are currently on tour with the Word Alive in support of their new album, Hold On Pain Ends, which was released in September via Fearless Records. The album debuted at Number 28 on Billboard's Top 200.

