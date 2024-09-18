“In my early years of gigging, I wish I had a portable setup that could gig anywhere”: Ed Sheeran grows his gear brand with the Sheeran Busker – a portable PA for aspiring street performers

The singer-songwriter kick-started his career by busking on street corners, and now he's developed a purpose-built PA to help aspiring players follow in his footsteps

Sheeran Loopers Busker PA
(Image credit: Sheeran Loopers)

Ed Sheeran has expanded his burgeoning guitar gear brand by unveiling the Sheeran Special Edition Busker PA speaker.

Earlier this year, the chart-smashing singer-songwriter embarked on his first gear business venture when he debuted Sheeran Loopers – an all-new outlet that sold purpose-built looper pedals.

Image 1 of 2
Sheeran Loopers Busker PA
(Image credit: Sheeran Loopers)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.