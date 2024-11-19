“When Chicago hit the scene, it stuck out like nothing else”: Steve Vai lays down a smoking alternative solo for South California Purples in this rare fret-melting guest spot at Chicago’s Live at 55 show

News
By
( , , )
published

Vai was joined by the likes of Judith Hill and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram to help mark 55 years Chicago Transit Authority

Steve Vai playing with Chicago
(Image credit: Press)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Chicago recently marked the 55th Anniversary of their seminal debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, by hitting the stage for ‘Live at 55’ – a celebratory concert for which the band were joined by a host of special guests.

Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, Judith Hill, Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, VoicePlay and Robert Randolph all took part in the ‘Chicago & Friends’ event, which will be made available to stream in the UK on StagePlayer+ later this week, and worldwide from December 6.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.