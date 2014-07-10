Converse Unveils Black Sabbath Footwear Collection —Video

Today, Converse announces the Fall 2014 Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Black Sabbath collection featuring three new styles inspired by one of the most iconic bands of all time.

The collaboration features highly acclaimed album artwork from Black Sabbath's classic records Never Say Die and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath as well as iconic live photography. The collection marks Black Sabbath's third footwear collaboration with Converse.

Since debuting in 1969, Black Sabbath have inspired millions through music. One of the most iconic bands of all time has once again teamed up with one of the most iconic sneakers of all time for a truly special Converse Chuck Taylor All Star collection.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Black Sabbath collection will be available at Converse stores (converse.com) and Journey's (journeys.com) beginning Thursday, July 10, for $60. For more information about the collection visit converse.com/blacksabbath for more info about the collection.

Also be sure to check out the photo gallery and video below!