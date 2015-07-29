The Darkness Premiere "Last of Our Kind" Music Video

The Darkness have released the official music video for their new single, "Last of Our Kind."

The single, which is set for an August 21 release, is the title track from the band's newest album, which you can pick up here.

For the video, the band chose 15 members of their devoted Darkness Army and asked them to simply "get freaky on camera." The results are quite interesting, to say the least.

"Where would we be without our fans? Well, we wouldn't have a video for a start," lead singer Justin Hawkins said. "Or at least, we wouldn't have a video with quite so many brilliant people in it. I'm so proud of them; they never disappoint us."

