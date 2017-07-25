Dave Mustaine Reveals the Megadeth Riff He's Most Proud of

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

In an interview with Ultimate Guitar, Dave Mustaine has revealed the Megadeth riff that he takes the greatest pride in.

When asked which of the band's riffs he's most proud of, Mustaine replied that it was "probably the riff in 'Loved to Deth.'"

"That's one of my favorites because it’s really difficult to play and it's got a really cool funky rhythm pattern to it," Mustaine added. "So to play it right is one thing but to play it right and sing is a whole other ball game."

You can give the Megadeth classic, which is taken from the band's 1985 opus, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!, a listen below.