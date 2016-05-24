Dave Mustaine, Slash, Roy Clark and More Audition on 'The Drew Carey Show'

A few months ago, we posted an incredibly popular video of David Gilmour, Gary Moore, Lemmy, Mark Knopfler and more making hysterical guest appearances—all at the same time—on a classic 1987 episode of French and Saunders, a popular U.K. sketch comedy show that ended its run in 2007.

It looks like we might've just stumbled upon something akin to the U.S. version of this idea.

Below, check out a scene from a 1998 episode of The Drew Carey Show, a comedy that ran on ABC from 1995 to 2004. In the scene, Drew and his cronies decide to hold a last-minute audition as they search for a guitarist for their band. The clip features, in order of appearance:

Slash

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill (who plays bass)

Matthew Sweet (Hey, it was the Nineties!)

Joey Ramone

Lisa Loeb

Dave Mustaine

Roy Clark (who plays fiddle in the clip)

Jonny Lang

Michael Stanley

Joe Walsh.

After Mustaine shreds for a few seconds, the gang tells him, "Whoa! Don't be nervous, son. Just slow down."

"It's supposed to sound that way," Mustaine replies.

"Yeah, sure it is," Carey says. "Next!"