Dave Mustaine Won't Apologize for Slamming Former Guitar Tech, But He "Forgives" Him — Video

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine refuses to apologize for posting a video in which he slams his former guitar tech. In the viral clip (bottom video), he called the tech a "total waste of skin and life" after a less-than-stellar October 21 show in Brisbane, Australia.

While chatting with fans Saturday via Periscope (top video), Mustaine noted that his longtime guitar tech, Willie Gee, wasn't the tech he was talking about in his post-Brisbane video. "Willie Gee hasn't worked for me since April," Mustaine says in the top clip. "I love Willie; we're still very close friends. He's just retiring."

Mustaine described the events that led to his former tech being fired: "What happened? The guy lied to me. He gave me a guitar that wasn't plugged in or turned on two times, and unplugged one time, and you know what? That's just not acceptable. I wish I didn't say it the way I said it, but I'm not gonna apologize.

"But you know what? I forgive him. I still like the guy. It's just one of those things. Actually, if I see him again, I'm not gonna hold a grudge and I'll probably give him a hug and thank him for trying."