David Crosby Announces New Album, 'Lighthouse'

(Image credit: Henry Diltz (provided))

David Crosby has announced his fifth solo album, Lighthouse. The album, which was produced by Michael League of Snarky Puppy, will be released October 21 via GroundUP Music/Verve Label Group. It's the followup to Croz, which was released in 2014.

Crosby and League recorded Lighthouse at Groove Masters, the Santa Monica studio owned by Crosby’s longtime friend, Jackson Browne.

Crosby tells the Wall Street Journal that the past few years have been “a very fruitful time” for his songwriting.

“I don’t know how to explain this, but, most people my age have petered out,” says the 74-year-old co-founder of the Byrds. “They don’t have a writing surge. My writing always comes in bursts, but for the last couple years, I’ve had this inexplicable surge. Probably the densest and longest surge I’ve had, which at this stage in the game is a miracle. I can’t explain why that would happen except that I’m happy. I’m a very happy guy. That may be the key to the whole deal.”

Crosby co-wrote half of Lighthouse’s songs with League.

“He’s an immensely talented musician,” Crosby says. “He was very sneaky, too. He didn’t tell me he could play lead guitar. He didn’t tell me he could sing. And he never told me he could write words. But when we sat down at my house, we wrote three songs in three days.”

Lighthouse Track List

1. “Things We Do For Love”

2. “The Us Below”

3. “Drive Out to the Desert”

4. “Look in Their Eyes”

5. “Somebody Other Than You”

6. “The City”

7. “Paint You a Picture”

8. “What Makes It So”

9. “By the Light of Common Day”

“An Evening with David Crosby” Summer North American Tour

Aug 18 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange PAC

Aug 20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon Opera House

Aug 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café

Aug 23 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Aug 24 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

Aug 26 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

Aug 28 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

Aug 29 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Aug 31 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sept 2 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In the Square, Main Hall

Sept 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sept 6 - Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium

Sept 8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cumming Theatre

Sept 9 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina Show Lounge

Sept 11 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

Sept 12 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre For Music

Sept 14 - Kelowna, BC - KelownaTheatre

Sept 15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre