David Gilmour and David Bowie Perform "Comfortably Numb" in 2006

In late May 2006, half of Pink Floyd—guitarist David Gilmour and keyboardist Richard Wright—were joined by David Bowie for a rather memorable performance of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb." Like most high-quality, high-profile performances from the past 25 years, the show is available on a DVD. Remember That Night: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, which was filmed over three nights at the legendary London venue, was released in mid-2007.

“It goes without saying,” writes Allmusic of the DVD , “that it is stunning, both visually and aurally; how could any Pink Floyd-related project fail to be? But it is Gilmour’s show, and no star can outshine him.”

Besides Bowie, the DVD features guest appearances by David Crosby and Graham Nash. "[Gilmour] asked us to sing on [his 2006 solo album] On An Island," Crosby told Guitar World in 2014 . "In the process, we got to be pretty close friends. He asked us to sing at his concert in London. We ended up doing, like, eight shows, just singing the songs we sang on the record. I think Fender should erect a monument to Gilmour. He has this tone, and it’s not gizmos. It’s his touch."

Wright died in 2008; Bowie passed away in January 2016.