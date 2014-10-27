David Gilmour Discusses New Pink Floyd Album, 'The Endless River' — Video

The Endless River, Pink Floyd's new (and final) album, will be released November 10.

To advance and promote its release, the two-man band has been posting brief videos that shed light on its recording and writing process.

The first clip, which was posted earlier this month, focused on drummer Nick Mason, who talked about working on the last recorded works by keyboardist Richard Wright, who died in 2008 (and who appears in both videos).

"I think this record is rather a good way of recognizing a lot of what he does," Mason says. "The most significant element was really actually hearing what Rick did, because having lost Rick, it really brought home what a special player he was."

This new clip focuses on David Gilmour, and even shows him at work in the studio.

"There was a period of time when we were endeavoring to be purist about it and to keep what we had and not add to it," he says. "But, you know, we thought, 'Well, if we were continuing with these pieces 20 years ago, we would have added to them' ... So we changed our tack a little bit and thought, 'Let's just make them sound great.'"

You can check out both videos below.