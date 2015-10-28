David Gilmour Premieres Harrowing "Faces of Stone" Music Video

David Gilmour has premiered another music video from his new album, Rattle That Lock.

Below, you can check out "Faces of Stone," a video that mixes old film footage and shots of the former Pink Floyd guitarist performing the song in the studio.

In a post on Facebook, Gilmour said "Faces of Stone" was written about a time in his life when he was surrounded by birth and death.

"Toward the end of my mother's life, when she was suffering from dementia, there was a brief crossover period of about nine months, when she was alive and my daughter was newly born," Gilmour wrote. "This song is a musing on that time. Specifically it refers to a walk in the park where my mother was 'seeing' pictures, or 'faces of stone,' hanging in the trees."

In addition to people Gilmour has worked with previously—including Jools Holland, Robert Wyatt and Rado Klose—Rattle That Lock also features several contributions from the album's co-producer, Phil Manzanera.

"[Phil's] a great sounding board," Gilmour told Guitar World. "He’s a great archivist as well. He has tons of my little demos, and he’s very happy to spend a long time listening through them for little ideas and making suggestions about how to use them or put two or three pieces together to create a song out of things that have slipped by me.

"Two songs on this album come from him finding bits and putting them together for me. 'Faces of Stone' came from two ideas of mine, and he put together “Today” in a similar way. They’ve sort of changed beyond recognition since then, but that’s where they started. He is terrific company, and he’s always listening, making suggestions and being part of the team. He has no ego. He’s a great guy."

