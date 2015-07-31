David Gilmour Premieres "Rattle That Lock" Music Video

David Gilmour has premiered the music video for his new song, "Rattle That Lock," and you can check it out below. It's the title track from the Pink Floyd guitarist's upcoming solo album.

"It's a jingle, a four-note jingle, and every time I heard it, it would make me want to start dancing," Gilmour said of the song.

"It's about a journey, but it's also about that journey of not accepting the status quo," added Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife (and a novelist). "It's based on two journeys, both inspired by Paradise Lost."

