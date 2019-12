The Dead Weather have announced a new album, Dodge and Burn.

The album, the band's third, will be available via Third Man Records September 25.

The band, which features Jack White, Jack Lawrence of the Raconteurs, Alison Mosshart of the Kills and Dean Fertita of Queens of the Stone Age, posted a teaser of the album's lead single, "I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)," earlier today. You can watch it below.