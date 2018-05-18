Death's 'Leprosy,' 'Individual Thought Patterns,' 'The Sound of Perseverance' to Be Reissued

Death's Leprosy, Individual Thought Patterns and The Sound of Perseverance will get the deluxe vinyl reissue treatment, Relapse Records announced today.
The 2xLP 30th anniversary edition of Leprosy features expanded packaging plus a bonus LP featuring 10 rehearsal recordings, while the 2xLP 25th anniversary edition of Individual Thought Patterns features a a bonus LP of a live concert from Germany in 1993.
The 3xLP 20th anniversary edition of The Sound of Perseverance, the band's final album, features expanded packaging plus a third LP featuring 10 bonus tracks.
You can watch a trailer for the reissues below.
The reissues are set to arrive on July 20. You can preorder them right here.