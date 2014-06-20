Deep Purple Perform "Black Night" from Upcoming Live DVD —Video

Deep Purple have unveiled a preview clip from their upcoming DVD, Around The World Live. It contains an eight-minute performance of "Black Night" at Birmingham's NEC.

The package includes three complete live shows plus highlights of a fourth, with band interviews and a documentary. The concerts featured take place in the U.K., India, South Kore and Australia.. The discs are accompanied with a 32-page hardback book.

Around The World Live is due for release in October via Eagle Rock, with more details to be confirmed in the following weeks. Check out the preview clip below!