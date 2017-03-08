Deep Purple Premiere "All I Got Is You" Music Video

Deep Purple have premiered the official music video for “All I Got Is You,” the second single from their new album, Infinite, which will be released April 7.

The clip, which you can check out below, includes footage from From Here to Infinite, a documentary about the making of the album. It shows Ian Gillian, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and Don Airey laying down the track in a Nashville recording studio.

"I can tell you it’s the same producer [Bob Ezrin] and studio where we did the Now What?! album, which did very well for us," Morse told us last month. "We had an abundance of material, and Bob gave us a lot of latitude. He was a great influence and had a vision of what he wanted the band to sound like."

The “All I Got Is You” single, which will be available March 10, includes four bonus tracks. Here's the complete track list: