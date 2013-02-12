Deep Purple Release Teaser Video for Upcoming Studio Album

Deep Purple have posted another brief teaser video for their upcoming studio album, their first album since 2005's Rapture of the Deep.

In the video, which you can check out below, several members of the band — which includes Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Ian Gillan, Steve Morse and Don Airey — discuss the process of selecting songs for the album.

The album, which was recorded and mixed in Nashville with producer Bob Ezrin, is rumored to combine the spirit of '70s-era Deep Purple with a modern production.

The still-nameless album will be released in late April by Ear Music.

