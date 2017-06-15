Detroit Rebellion Announce Vinyl Edition of 'The Man'

Detroit Rebellion has announced their debut album, The Man, will receive a physical vinyl release, along with a double A-Side 7” single featuring “Fork In The Road” b/w “The Man”, July 21 on Los Angeles-based Bodan Kuma Recordings. The Providence, Rhode Island based duo will hit the road in July in support, including the 23rd in Detroit to mark the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 Detroit Riots – “Fork In The Road” via Soundcloud.

Pre-order The Man vinyl LP here.

Led by songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Jeff Toste and currently with drummer Micaiah Castro, the blues/garage rock project has existed in various forms, both solo and currently duo, based on Toste’s evolving band lineup. Detroit Rebellion have been busy the first half of 2017 working on material for a sophomore album due to arrive in the fall of this year, also on Bodankuma. Details to be announced this summer.

Detroit Rebellion create music heal the soul. “The Man” delves deep into the forces of repression and control, while “Fork In The Road” is a song about indecision - featuring a distorted acoustic guitar, filtered through a pedal Troste obtained after discarded by Kurt Cobain at a Providence performance in the ‘90s. The album was recorded live off the floor in a basement in Providence, including the vocal takes, with minor overdubs. It’s modern day blues that might find something akin with another Detroit duo, those folks at Third Man Records, and the ghosts that haunt Timber Timbre to the north.

Tour Dates:

07/19 – Providence, RI @ AS220

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Freddy’s Bar

07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warship Olympia Tattoo + Arts Convention (7p)

07/22 – Columbus, OH @ Café Bourbon Street

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

07/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Magalen

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

07/26 – Albany, NY @ The Low Beat

07/27 – Boston, MA @ Plough & Stars

