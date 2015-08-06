Devil Wears Prada Guitarist Jeremy DePoyster's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: The Devil Wears Prada guitarist Jeremy DePoyster

Tips for playing in extreme heat

When it gets hot, you stay hydrated with lots of water, and dump some on your head so that you’re already wet and gross. Suck it up and play on!

Must-have on-the-road item

My phone. I know, lame, but my wife is back in Chicago, so it makes it easier to leave knowing we can speak whenever we want.

Best live show I’ve ever seen

Slayer is ripping it hard this year on Mayhem, so I’d go with those guys. Or maybe a Sigur Rós show in Germany, and also maybe Slipknot on the last Mayhem.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd

Just do your thing and don’t give in. We can all sense weakness, and it can be quite unattractive. So in my experience, just keep playing and you’ll be surprised how much people get into it. Or wear a poncho if you’re afraid of flying beer cups.

Most fun song to play live

The new song “Supernova” is going over really well, and anything from the Zombie EP is quite fun.

Gear I couldn’t live without

My [Fender] Jazzmasters have become such a part of me now that I don’t know if I could live without them. They’re only the Classic Player reissues too, but I’ve played them in so many shows and so many countries, they’ve absorbed into my DNA!

Craziest performance injury

Our bass player Andy [Trick] has hit me in the face several times, on accident… Or so he claims! And our hands are pretty much permanently mangled from playing in sweaty situations.

Here's the video for "Supernova":