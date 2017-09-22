Dhani Harrison Premieres New Song,"Summertime Police"

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

With autumn only a few hours away, Dhani Harrison has premiered "Summertime Police," a new track from his solo debut, In///Parallel, which will be released October 6 via BMG Records. The etheral track is the third single to be shared from the new album.

"I have a fairly lucid memory. I remember events from my life and put music to them," said Harrison in a press release.

"Each track [on the album] is pretty much a scene from my past. My gift from the universe is that I really enjoy changing, and that's why I'm now happy being Dhani Harrison. With everything you accomplish, you gain a freedom to do something else in your life, not unlike a video game, where you unlock different levels, powers and weapons. I had to go through the process, and I unlocked a lot of different stuff in myself, which allows me to be who I am now."

Best of all, the track, which is synth-heavy and ambient—and even captures something of an Eighties MTV vibe (or perhaps early Nineties Peter Gabriel)—finds a way to utilize the guitar in multiple roles; there's even a solo section that kicks in at 3:41. It's the sort of solo you could hum, making it composition within a composition.

For more about Harrison and the new album, check out dhaniharrison.com.

IN///PARALLEL Track List

1. Never Know

2. #WarOnFalse

3. Úlfur Resurrection

4. Downtown Tigers

5. London Water

6. Summertime Police

7. Poseidon (Keep Me Safe)

8. The Light Under the Door

9. All About Waiting

10. Admiral of Upside DownDhani Harrison on Tour

Nov 6th - New York - Knitting Factory

Nov 7th - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

Nov 19th - Seattle - The Crocodile

Nov 20th - Portland - Doug Fir Lounge

Nov 22nd - San Francisco - The Chapel

Nov 27th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

Nov 28th - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Nov 30th - Los Angeles - The El Rey