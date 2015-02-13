Double-Hand Thumb Tapping with Eight-String Guitarist Zac Tiessen — Video

In the past, we've highlighted the eight-string-guitar work of Josh Martin and Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi.

Today, we bring you a guitarist who's relatively new to the scene, 17-year-old Zac Tiessen of Ontario, Canada.

Below, check out one of his most recent eight-string-guitar videos; it's for an original song called "TSU."

"The main melody employs Eric Johnson's 'Koto' technique," Tiessen says. "I'm also using double-hand thumb tapping, a new technique I’m developing, which emulates Japanese harp's scales and tuning.

"This is a re-recorded, re-arranged, re-mastered version of 'TSU' from my Courage EP, originally released in 2013."

Tiessen is endorsed by EMG, Fractal Audio and Jim Dunlop—and he just returned from his first NAMM Show. The video below was filmed in St. Petersburg, Florida.

For more about Tiessen, visit zactiessen.com and follow him on Facebook.