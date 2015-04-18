Dragonforce's Herman Li Plays “Through the Fire and the Flames” Underwater

Below, check out some pretty damn impressive footage of Dragonforce's Herman Li playing the guitar solo to “Through the Fire and the Flames” underwater. Well, first in the water, then underwater.

This aquatic feat was part of the Full Metal Cruise, which came to an end Thursday, April 16, 2015, after six days of metal madness in the harbor of Palma de Mallorca in Spain.

Besides Dragonforce, the Mein Schiff 1 cruise ship was rocked by Alestorm, Axxis, Bembers, Blaas of Glory, Beyond The Black, Blaze Bayley, Doro, Dragonforce, Endstille, J.B.O., Mambo Kurt, Onkel Tom, the Pressgeng, Hammerfall, Melissa van Fleet Russkaja, Saltatio Mortis, Sodom, Stormwarrior, Subway to Sally, Tankard and Uli Jon Roth.

While we have you, be sure to check out this effortless performance of “Through the Fire and the Flames” by 15-year-old French shredder Tina S. On that note, enjoy!