Dream Theater Announce ‘Images & Words’ 25th Anniversary Tour

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Dream Theater has announced a fall/winter North American tour that will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, Images & Words.

Of the tour, guitarist John Petrucci said, “We are so psyched to bring our ‘Images, Words & Beyond’ tour to North America this fall! It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 25 years since Images was released! We’ve been having a blast playing those songs each night, and sharing memories and stories from our time in the studio back in 1992."

"We know that this is such an important album to so many of our fans, both old and new, so we plan on making this a really special night by playing I&W in its entirety as well as breaking out some rare material, and a few of our latest tunes, in order to make this landmark evening compete," Petrucci added. "We hope to see all of you there! Don’t miss it.”

You can check out the tour dates below.

Dream Theater Images, Words & Beyond North American Tour 2017