Dream Theater Premiere "Our New World" Music Video

Dream Theater have debuted their official music video for “Our New World,” taken from their new double concept album, The Astonishing.

The video highlights the band’s immersive and interactive live show and captures the prog-virtuosos’ transcendent performances from their recent world tour.

Recorded at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York, with John Petrucci producing, studio luminary Richard Chycki (Aerosmith, Rush) engineering/mixing and legendary arranger, composer and conductor David Campbell orchestrating, The Astonishing paints a tale of a retro-futurist post-apocalyptic dystopia ruled by medieval style feudalism.

It’s a place aching for a Chosen One to rise above the noise and defeat an Empire defined by the endless drone of noise machines and the illusion of safety in bland conformity.

Dream Theater is John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), James LaBrie (vocals), Jordan Rudess (keyboards and continuum) and Mike Mangini (drums).