Eddie Van Halen Jams with G.E. Smith and the Saturday Night Live Band in 1987 — Video

Here's something we spotted over at the Van Halen News Desk.

It's a rarely seen (and rarely posted) clip of Eddie Van Halen jamming G.E. Smith and the Saturday Night Live band in 1987.

Van Halen (Eddie, not the band) and Valerie Bertinelli appeared on NBC's Saturday Night Live in February 1987. Eddie wound up jamming with guitarist G.E. Smith, bassist Tom “T-Bone” Wolk and the rest of the band — and he even performed in a skit.

Below, Van Halen & Co. dive into a song called “Stompin’ 8H,” which was named after the studio where the show was filmed. Van Halen handles lead duties while Smith — an incredible guitarist in his own right — sticks to rhythm.

Also, this might be a case of, "Enjoy it while you can!"