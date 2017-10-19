Eddie Van Halen Launches New Online Store

(Image credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Eddie Van Halen—that guy who used to play Eric Clapton's "Crossroads" guitar solo during interviews—has just launched a new merch store via Killer Merch.

The partnership includes new items, plus—for the first time—EVH’s guitar accessories and a slew of licensed products.

According to a press release, "the site will continue to grow with additional apparel, art, accessories and everything EVH, making it a true home for Eddie Van Halen fans and guitar aficionados."

Some of the items include a Frankenstein Bar Stool, a Varsity Tee, Frankenstein Board Shorts, flip-flops, mini-guitars and baseball caps. In terms of actual gear, there's picks, cables, strings, straps and, of course, the D-Tuna.

For more of this sort of thing, visit eddievanhalenstore.com or click on the photo below.