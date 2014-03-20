Enhanced Versions of Ozzy Osbourne/Randy Rhoads 'After Hours' Videos Surface Online

Although most fans of Ozzy Osbourne and the late Randy Rhoads have already seen Osbourne's After Hours TV appearance from the spring of 1981, you might want to check out these new "enhanced" versions of two clips from the episode.

The top video, which was posted earlier this week (March 17), looks considerably better than other After Hours clips on YouTube, including a "Crazy Train" clip called "HQ Best Quality - After Hours," which you can check out below (bottom video).

UPDATE: The people who posted the top video — kidsTeachGuitar2kids — posted a second enhanced video yesterday, March 19, and you can check it out below (second video).

NOTE: The new video features "Crazy Train," which means you could — if you're interested — synch up the second and third videos below to compare the video and sound quality. Have fun!

VIDEOS 1 AND 2: ENHANCED CLIPS POSTED MARCH 2014

VIDEO 3: EXAMPLE OF OLDER AFTER HOURS CLIPS ON YOUTUBE: